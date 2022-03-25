By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
EA Reportedly Renaming FIFA to EA Sports FC

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 361 Views

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson previously stated he believes the company would be better off ending its license with FIFA. He said the license has been "an impediment" for EA's ambitions for the football/soccer series. 

VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb in the latest episode of the Giant Bomb show GrubbSnax and reported by ResetEra claims EA will be renaming its FIFA franchise when the current licensing deal expires with this year's release.

Grubb claims EA will rename the series to EA Sports FC, while FIFA will develop and release its own football games. FC stands for football club.

FIFA Could be Renamed to EA Sports FC, Suggests Trademark Filings

EA last year filed a trademark for EA Sports FC with UK’s Intellectual Property Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

5 Comments
S.Peelman (1 hour ago)

EA has ambitions?

The Fury (1 hour ago)

Cool, I don't even play sports sims but will look forward to see whatever game FIFA do produce in the future without EA's attachment. Might shake up the genre a bit.

Hiku (1 hour ago)

Looking forward to characters like Pessi, Fonaldo, and David Duckham.

Kynes Hiku (1 hour ago)

AFAIK they have the FIFPRO license, which is that of the players' union, and of the world's major leagues. They are not going to have to use fake names.

SecondWar (2 hours ago)

Even though there will more competition now even after the practical demise of PES, I don’t hold out any belief that either EA Sports FC or any new FIFA series with bring any major change to this genre.

