EA Reportedly Renaming FIFA to EA Sports FC

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson previously stated he believes the company would be better off ending its license with FIFA. He said the license has been "an impediment" for EA's ambitions for the football/soccer series.

VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb in the latest episode of the Giant Bomb show GrubbSnax and reported by ResetEra claims EA will be renaming its FIFA franchise when the current licensing deal expires with this year's release.

Grubb claims EA will rename the series to EA Sports FC, while FIFA will develop and release its own football games. FC stands for football club.

EA last year filed a trademark for EA Sports FC with UK’s Intellectual Property Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

