Elden Ring Tops the New Zealand Charts, WWE 2K22 Debuts in 2nd - Sales

posted 23 minutes ago

Elden Ring has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 13, 2022.

WWE 2K22 debuted in second place and is the only new title in the top 10 this week.

The PlayStation exclusive, Gran Turismo 7, in its second week dropped down to third place. Horizon: Forbidden West is down one spot to fourth place, while Grand Theft Auto V takes fifth.

Red Dead Redemption 2 climbs from 10th to sixth place and Call of Duty: Black Ops II re-enters the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Elden Ring WWE 2K22 - NEW Gran Turismo 7 Horizon: Forbidden West Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops II NBA 2K22 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

