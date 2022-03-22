Custom Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Xbox Series S and Furry Controllers Revealed - News

The team at Xbox and Paramount Pictures have teamed up for a custom Xbox Series S and furry controllers to celebrate the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The custom black Xbox Series S has a golden portal ring around the vent, as well as the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo. The two Xbox Wireless Controllers features what is described as a "bristly" texture that comes in Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red.

The custom console and controllers are not for sale, but can be won in an enter–to-win sweepstakes by retweeting the below tweet with the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes or by redeeming Microsoft Rewards points.

We might need glasses because these controllers look fuzzy.



Follow and RT with #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonic 2 Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers.



Age 18+. Ends 4/4/22. Rules: https://t.co/1HyrgKotoz pic.twitter.com/V7VjKYTwf8 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 22, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters in the United States on April 8, 2022.

View images of the custom console and controllers below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

