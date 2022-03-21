Gran Turismo 7 Once Again Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 222 Views
Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 9, 2022, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version is up one spot to second place.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is up from fourth to third place. Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Mario Party Superstars (NS) are in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Elden Ring
Xbox Series X|S
- Elden Ring - Launch Edition
- Elden Ring
- WWE 2K22
- Gran Turismo 7
- WWE 2K22
- Horizon Forbidden West
- WWE 2K22
- WWE 2K22 - Deluxe Edition
- FIFA 22
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario Party Superstars
- Elden Ring - Launch Edition
- Farming Simulator 22
- Elden Ring - Collector's Edition
