Gran Turismo 7 Once Again Tops the French Charts

posted 1 hour ago

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 9, 2022, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version is up one spot to second place.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is up from fourth to third place. Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Mario Party Superstars (NS) are in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West Elden Ring

Xbox Series X|S

Elden Ring - Launch Edition Elden Ring WWE 2K22

PS4 Gran Turismo 7 WWE 2K22 Horizon Forbidden West Xbox One WWE 2K22 WWE 2K22 - Deluxe Edition FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Party Superstars PC Elden Ring - Launch Edition Farming Simulator 22 Elden Ring - Collector's Edition

