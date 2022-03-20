Epic Games and Xbox to Donate Fortnite Proceeds for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief - News

Epic Games and Xbox announced the two companies will be donating all Fortnite proceeds starting today, March 20 through April 3 to help Ukraine humanitarian relief.

"Epic is committing all its Fortnite proceeds from March 20, 2022 through April 3, 2022 to humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine" reads the post from Epic Games. "Xbox is joining us in this effort and is committing their net proceeds for Fortnite during this time, so that we can get more aid to the people of Ukraine."

The money raised will be donated to relief organizations that are "on the ground providing emergency aid, including health support, food and clean water, essential supplies, legal aid, and shelter."

The organizations include Direct Relief, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), and UNHCR - The UN Refugee Agency.

Xbox is joining Epic in support of the people of Ukraine by contributing net proceeds for Fortnite during this time. https://t.co/ZWEauUpFei — Xbox (@Xbox) March 20, 2022

A number of video game companies are removing games for sale in Russia and Belarus, as well as donating money to humanitarian organizations.

CD Projekt Red is working with its partners to suspend all digital sales and physical stock deliveries of its games in Russia and Belarus due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company has also pledged to donate 1 million Polish złoty ($230,000 USD) to the Polish humanitarian group Polska Akcja Humanitarna.

Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World announced it has paused development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, due to the invasion. The studio is focused on helping its employees and families.

The Pokémon Company International has donated $200,000 to GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian relief in Ukraine. John Romero, the original creator of Doom, has developed and released a brand-new level for 1994's Doom 2 called One Humanity that is being sold for €5 with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

Square Enix donated $500,000 to provide humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people. The money is going to The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

