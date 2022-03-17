Pokemon Legends: Arceus Tops the Japanese Charts, Chocobo GP Enters the Charts - Sales

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 34,362 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 13, 2022.

Elden Ring (PS4) is up from fourth to second place with sales of 30,341 units. The PS5 version has fallen out of the top 10.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) fell from second to third place with sales of 20,806 units. The PS5 version dropped from second to eighth place as it sold 10,106 units.

Chocobo GP (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 12,414 units. .hack//G.U. Last Recode (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 11,097 units.

There are seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, two PlayStation 4 games, and one PlayStation 5 game.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 97,706 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 16,286 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,962 units, the 3DS sold 461 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 16 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 34,362 (2,154,392) [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 30,341 (274,141) [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 20,806 (85,371) [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/22) – 17,380 (103,678) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,038 (4,483,464) [NSW] Chocobo GP (Square Enix, 03/10/22) – 12,414 (New) [NSW] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Bandai Namco, 03/10/22) – 11,097 (New) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 10,106 (83,505) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,815 (4,804,530) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,464 (2,551,664)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 51,933 (1,385,640) Switch – 30,381 (18,907,424) Switch Lite – 15,932 (4,624,750) PlayStation 5 – 14,764 (1,225,415) Xbox Series S – 1,588 (74,297) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,522 (219,660) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 461 (1,183,777) Xbox Series X – 374 (86,049) PlayStation 4 – 16 (7,819,369)

