Gran Turismo 7 Debuts in 1st on the Italian Charts, Elden Ring Drops - Sales

/ 264 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 9, 2022, which ended March 6, 2022. The PS4 version debuted in second place.

The PS4 version of Elden Ring after debuting in third place has remained in the spot, while the PS5 version fell from first to fourth place. The PC version fell from second to sixth and the Xbox Series X|S version dropped from fourth to ninth place.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is up two spots to fifth place. Triangle Strategy (NS) debuted in seventh place.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, two PlayStation 5 titles, two Nintendo Switch titles, one PC title, and one Xbox Series X|S title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 9, 2022:

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) - NEW Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) - NEW Elden Ring (PS4) Elden Ring (PS5) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Elden Ring (PC) Triangle Strategy (NS) - NEW FIFA 22 (PS4) Elden Ring (XS) Horizon Forbidden West (PS4)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles