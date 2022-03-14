Gran Turismo 7 Dominates the French Charts - Sales

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 9, 2022, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in third place.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) dropped from second to fourth place. Triangle Strategy (NS) debuted in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Gran Turismo 7 Gran Turismo 7 - 25th Anniversary Edition Elden Ring

Xbox Series X|S

Elden Ring - Launch Edition Elden Ring Forza Horizon 5

PS4 Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West Elden Ring - Launch Edition Xbox One FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Pokemon Legends: Arceus Triangle Strategy Triangle Strategy - Limited Edition PC Elden Ring - Collector's Edition Elden Ring - Launch Edition Farming Simulator 22

