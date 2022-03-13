Phil Spencer Wants a 'Steady Flow of Great Games' on Xbox - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer on the latest XboxEra podcast and transcribed by PureXbox said he wants the first-party lineup of Xbox studios to get to a point where it can release a "steady flow of great games."

Spencer said the company has yet to reach that point, but he, Matt Booty, the Xbox Game Studios' teams, and ZeniMax teams are working on getting to that point.

"We do have a lot of great games in development...We want to get to this point where there's a steady flow of great games that are coming, that our customers can predict," said Spencer.

"We're going through right now, you know, [and] we don't have a big game this quarter - so Matt Booty and the teams, and the ZeniMax teams...want to get to that point where we really have a great on-ramp for our platform and games that people can get excited about on a regular basis."

Microsoft has worked in the last 4 or 5 years to grow its first-party lineup of studios with major acquisition of Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax, Playground Games, Obsidian Entertainment, Ninja Theory, and many more. Microsoft is also in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

