Elden Ring Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Elden Ring has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 27, 2022.

Horizon: Forbidden West dropped from first to second place, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus remained in third place.

Grand Theft Auto V shot up the charts from 10th to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped from fourth to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Elden Ring - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Pokémon Legends: Arceus Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 Dying Light 2: Stay Human Animal Crossing: New Horizons Horizon: Zero Dawn

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

