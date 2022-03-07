Elden Ring Dominates the Italian Charts - Sales

Elden Ring (PS5) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 8, 2022, which ended February 20, 2022.

The PC version of Elden Ring debuted in second place, while the PlayStation 4 version debuted in third place, and the Xbox Series X|S version if fourth place.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) fell from second to sixth place, while the PS5 version fell from first to eighth place.

There are five PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, two PlayStation 5 titles, one PC title, one Xbox Series X|S title, and one Nintendo Switch title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 8, 2022:

Elden Ring (PS5) - NEW Elden Ring (PC) - NEW Elden Ring (PS4) - NEW Elden Ring (XS) - NEW FIFA 22 (PS4) Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

*Retail sales only

