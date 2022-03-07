Publisher Sold Out Sales and Marketing Rebranded as Fireshine Games - News

/ 153 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sold Out Sales and Marketing announced it has been rebranded as Fireshine Games.

"Fireshine Games is an exciting new chapter for our publishing business," said Fireshine Games COO James Cato. "It reflects the energy and passion of who we are today and where we want to take the business in terms of both digital and physical video game publishing and distribution."

Fireshine Games marketing director Sarah Hoeksma added, "The industry landscape is changing rapidly and we’ve been evolving with it as a publisher. We have two distinct parts to the business—one which focuses on supporting our long-term partners like Team 17, Rebellion, and Frontier Developments with their physical sales, and the other which is on the hunt for that next hidden gem of a digital game or supremely talented indie development studio."

Here is the lineup of upcoming games from Fireshine Games:

Fire Keeper (Early Access): March 8 – Explore an endless cavern of creatures, relics, and resources in this mining sandbox adventure for one to eight players. Mine, build, fight, craft, and farm to unravel the mystery of the ancient Core.

(Early Access): March 8 – Explore an endless cavern of creatures, relics, and resources in this mining sandbox adventure for one to eight players. Mine, build, fight, craft, and farm to unravel the mystery of the ancient Core. Abermore : March 29 – Developed by Four Circle Interactive, the creators of 10 Second Ninja X, Abermore puts players in the role of an unscrupulous thief preparing for the ultimate royal robbery, taking on jobs to grow their reputation and convince the city that they’re devious enough to lead a grand heist.

: March 29 – Developed by Four Circle Interactive, the creators of 10 Second Ninja X, Abermore puts players in the role of an unscrupulous thief preparing for the ultimate royal robbery, taking on jobs to grow their reputation and convince the city that they’re devious enough to lead a grand heist. Imp of the Sun : Early 2022 – Meet Nin and discover your inner fire with this non-linear action–platformer. Restore the Sun’s light and end the Eternal Eclipse in an adventure inspired by Peruvian cultures. Explore stunning hand-crafted environments, unlock new skills and abilities, and defeat the Four Keepers in fast-paced combat on your journey to restore the power of the Sun.

: Early 2022 – Meet Nin and discover your inner fire with this non-linear action–platformer. Restore the Sun’s light and end the Eternal Eclipse in an adventure inspired by Peruvian cultures. Explore stunning hand-crafted environments, unlock new skills and abilities, and defeat the Four Keepers in fast-paced combat on your journey to restore the power of the Sun. Silt – Dive into the deep in this surreal puzzle-adventure. Alone in an underwater abyss, you are a diver searching to uncover long-forgotten mysteries. Explore the depths, possessing sea creatures around you to solve environmental puzzles and venture deeper into the void.

– Dive into the deep in this surreal puzzle-adventure. Alone in an underwater abyss, you are a diver searching to uncover long-forgotten mysteries. Explore the depths, possessing sea creatures around you to solve environmental puzzles and venture deeper into the void. Brewmaster : 2022 – Brew your perfect beer in this relaxing home brewing sim. Use a realistic chemistry simulation to brew hoppy IPAs to creamy stouts. Customize your brewing space, create recipes, label your beer, unlock new equipment, and enter competitions. Learn to brew, refine your craft, and become a Brewmaster!

: 2022 – Brew your perfect beer in this relaxing home brewing sim. Use a realistic chemistry simulation to brew hoppy IPAs to creamy stouts. Customize your brewing space, create recipes, label your beer, unlock new equipment, and enter competitions. Learn to brew, refine your craft, and become a Brewmaster! Gestalt: Steam & Cinder: 2022 – Inspired by 16 and 32-bit classics, Gestalt: Steam & Cinder fuses tight 2D platforming and exhilarating combat with an engrossing, twist-laden narrative in a stunningly handcrafted steampunk world.

2022 – Inspired by 16 and 32-bit classics, Gestalt: Steam & Cinder fuses tight 2D platforming and exhilarating combat with an engrossing, twist-laden narrative in a stunningly handcrafted steampunk world. Shadows of Doubt: To be announced – A first-person detective stealth game set in a fully-simulated science-fiction noir city. There’s a serial killer on the loose, and it’s up to you to catch them by any means necessary: sneak, tail, hide, hack, and lock-pick. Just keep a low profile!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles