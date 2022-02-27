Pokemon Legend: Arceus Daybreak Update Out Now - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have released update 1.1.0 called Daybreak for Pokemon Legend: Arceus.

The update lets you investigate a mysterious mass outbreaks of Pokemon that appear all over the Hisui region. You can battle Legendary Pokemon and wardens.

Here is an overview of the update:

In the Daybreak update, you will begin investigating mysterious mass outbreaks of Pokemon that are popping up all over the Hisui region. You’ll also have a chance to battle powerful opponents—like Legendary Pokemon and wardens—adding yet more options to your Pokemon battle experience.​

Daybreak content will be available after viewing the game’s end credits.​

Massive Mass Outbreaks of Pokemon Reported in the Hisui Region​

A mysterious phenomenon is emerging across Hisui: mass outbreaks of Pokemon in multiple places, accompanied by rainstorms. Head out to investigate with Warden Mai of the Diamond Clan and her partner Munchlax. These special mass outbreaks offer a chance to catch Pokemon that are ordinarily difficult to find!​

Endure the Whims of Arceus in the Eternal Battle Reverie!​

When you go to sleep in your quarters, you can meet Arceus in your dreams and try your hand at a challenge of strength. Your opponents include lots of incredibly strong Pokemon. At times, you’ll battle in inconceivable situations like facing multiple Legendary Pokemon at once. Hone your Pokemon battle skills and see how long of a win streak you can earn in this new challenge.​

The Eternal Battle Reverie will become available after completing all missions.​

Aim for Greater Heights with Your Pokemon!​

Once you’ve trained up your Pokemon well, you can take on new challenges at the training grounds in Jubilife Village. You’ll be able to take your battle skills even further by battling the wardens that you met during your travels or taking on challenging battles with difficult constraints—such as using only a single Pokemon.​

Plenty More Fun to Be Had in the Hisui Region!​

All sorts of people will begin to visit the photography studio in Jubilife Village, where you will be able to take pictures with them.

A gift to celebrate Pokemon Day!​

You can receive items that will help you on your adventure in Pokemon Legends: Arceus in celebration of Pokemon Day!​

You can receive them by entering the password ARCEUSADVENTURE in the Mystery Gifts menu in your game before 7:59 a.m. (PDT) on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

This gift includes 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Gigaton Balls, and 30 Jet Balls.​

We hope you’ll put these gifts to use during your survey of wild Pokemon!​

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles