THQ Nordic Acquires metricminds

posted 16 minutes ago

THQ Nordic announced it has acquired animated content studio metricminds.

The studio was formed in 2001 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. It has worked on "creating cutscenes, trailers, motion capture, keyframe animation, facial animation and fully finished cinematics delivered in-engine."

The company has worked on Horizon 1 and 2, Dying Light, Borderlands 2, The Surge 1 and 2, Evolve, Batman Arkham Origins, Tarzan 3D, Darksiders III, The Remnant: From the Ashes, and more.

The acquisition includes the entire core team. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

