Pokemon Legends: Arceus Tops the New Zealand Charts

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 13, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to second place, while NBA 2K22 is up from fifth to third place.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human after debuting in second place last week dropped down to fourth. XCOM 2 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 Dying Light 2: Stay Human XCOM 2 Borderlands 3 Riders Republic Red Dead Redemption 2 Madden NFL 22 Far Cry 6

