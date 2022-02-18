PS5 and Xbox Series X|S vs PS4 and Xbox One Sales Comparison - January 2022 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The 15th month for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is January 2022, while for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One it is January 2015. This does mean the holiday periods for all four consoles are lined up.

Gap change in latest month: 250,559 - PS5 & XSX|S

Gap change over last 12 months: 542,715 - PS5 & XSX|S

Total Lead: 542,944 - PS5 & XSX|S

Total Combined PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales: 30,030,493

Total Combined PS4 and Xbox One Sales: 29,487,549

In January 2022, the gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the last month by 250,559 units. In the last 12 months, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S lead has grown by 542,715 units. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S lead by a combined 542,944 units.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in their first 15 months sold a combined 30.03 million units, while the PS4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 29.49 million units. It took until month 16 for the PS4 and Xbox One to sell as many units as the current PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sales.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 167.12 million units after 99 months.

