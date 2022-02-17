Dying Light 2: Stay Human Debuts on the Australian Charts - Sales

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 6, 2022.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human debuted in second place on the charts.

Call of Duty: Vanguard re-entered the top 10 in third place, while Grand Theft Auto V dropped one spot to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was up one spot to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Dying Light 2: Stay Human - NEW Call of Duty: Vanguard Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Minecraft (NS)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

