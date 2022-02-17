Metro Exodus Sales Top 6 Million Units - Sales

/ 283 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games released the first-person shooter, Metro Exodus, two years ago in 2019.

Embracer Group's latest fiscal report revealed Metro Exodus has sold over six million units worldwide. The company reported strong revenues for the quarter ending December 2021 due to continued sales of evergreen titles like Metro Exodus.

Metro Exodus released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2019, while the Enhanced Edition would release in May 2021 for PC and in June 2021 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles