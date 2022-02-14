Focus Entertainment Acquires Metal Slug Tactics Dev Leikir Studio - News

/ 408 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Focus Entertainment announced it has acquired Metal Slug Tactics and Rogue Lords developer Leikir Studio, who becomes the fifth development studio to be integrated into Focus.

"We are happy to join the Focus Group because it is an important step for the growth of our studio," said Leikir Studio founder and president Aurelien Loos. "This acquisition validates our multi-production strategy and will allow us to reach new qualitative and creative heights. This is a great recognition for the work accomplished by our teams over the past several years."

Focus Entertainment president Christophe Nobileau added, "Following Deck13, StreumOn, Dotemu, and Douze-Dixièmes, it is with great pleasure that we welcome a fifth studio to the Focus Group. We are constantly looking for new talents capable of growing and supporting the ambitions of our Group, and Leikir Studio, headed by Aurelien Loos, is a choice acquisition to achieve this objective."

Here are more details on the acquisition: "With the acquisition of Leikir Studio, Focus has several new production lines with various art directions—stylized 3D, pixel-art and 2D. After having developed several PC and console titles acclaimed by the press and players, Leikir Studio is currently working on the game Metal Slug Tactics.

"Due to release in 2022, the game is a highly promising and anticipated title, based on the legendary license from Japanese publisher SNK. As a partner of Leikir Studio and subsidiary of the Focus Group, Dotemu will be responsible for publishing the game. In addition to its ability to produce quality titles with unique gameplay, Leikir Studio also has significant technical know-how, something its founding president Aurelien Loos has aimed to nurture from the beginning."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles