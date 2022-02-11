Road 96 Launches April 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Ravenscourt and developer DigixArt announced the adventure game, Road 96, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 14.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in August 2021.

View the PS5, XS, PS4, and XOne trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Summer 1996, Today is the day!

You hit the road. Adventure. Freedom. Escape. Run. Flee the Regime. Try to survive.

On this risky road trip to the border, you’ll meet incredible characters, and discover their intertwined stories and secrets in an ever-evolving adventure. But every mile opens up a choice to make. Your decisions will change your adventure, change the people you meet, maybe even change the world.

There are thousands of roads across the authoritarian nation of Petria. Which one will you take?

Road 96 is a crazy, beautiful road-trip. The discovery of exciting places, and unusual people on your own personal journey to freedom.

An ever-evolving story-driven adventure inspired by Tarantino, The Coen Brothers, and Bong Joon-ho. Made by the award-winning creators of Valiant Hearts and Memories Retold.

Moments of action, exploration, contemplative melancholy, human encounters and wacky situations. Set against a backdrop of authoritarian rule and oppression.

A stunning visual style, a soundtrack filled with 90s hits, and a thousand routes through the game combine so each player can create their own unique stories on Road 96.

