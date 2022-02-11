Horizon Zero Dawn Sales Top 20 million Units - Sales

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games announced Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 20 million units worldwide as of November 28, 2021. The figure includes PlayStation 4 and PC sales.

"While we have your attention, we would also like to thank our amazingly loving and engaging community," said Guerrilla Games Studio Director & Executive Produce Angie Smets. "We love seeing the never-ending flow of cosplay and in-game photography, and it’s amazing how fast the community has grown as well.

"We are happy to share that as of November 28, 2021, Horizon Zero Dawn has sold through more than 20 million units worldwide across PlayStation 4 and PC combined, and the community has spent more than 1 billion hours in the game! It humbles us, thank you so much for your love and dedication."

Horizon Zero Dawn first released for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 in North America and in March 2017 in Europe. It would later launch for PC in August 2020.

The sequel, Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

