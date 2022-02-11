PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in January, Xbox Series X|S in 2nd, Switch in 3rd - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in January 2022 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from NPD. NPD includes the dates for the four week period of January 2 through January 29.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console, while the Nintendo Switch came in third.

"PlayStation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform of January 2022 in both units and dollars. Xbox Series ranked 2nd across both measures," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

Piscatella on PS5 sales for the month did say "the rankings are relative, so doesn't necessarily mean there were mountains of them out there." This does suggest sales were relatively close between the different consoles.

Overall spending on video games decreased two percent year-over-year from $4.80 billion to $4.68 billion. Spending on video game content dropped four percent from $4.26 billion to $4.11 billion, while video game hardware sales grew 22 percent from $319 million to $390 million.

Video game hardware revenue was the highest total since January 2009 when it hit $447 million.

"January 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories declined 2% when compared to a year ago, to $4.7B," said Piscatella. "A double-digit percentage gain in hardware spending could not offset declines in content and accessories spending.

"Despite hardware sales gains in January, supply constraints continue to impact video game hardware across all current generation platforms. Total market spending has now shown year-on-year declines for 3 consecutive months.

"Video game hardware dollar sales increased 22% when compared to January 2021, reaching $390 million. This is the highest total for a January month since the $447 million total reached in January 2009."

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was the best-selling game in the US in January 2022 on the overall charts and Nintendo charts.

"Pokémon Legends: Arceus was January's best-selling game," said Piscatella. "It joined Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl (#11) on the best-selling titles chart for the month."

Monster Hunter Rise jumped up the charts from 94th in December to third in January and God of War (2018) also fought its up to fifth place. This was due to strong launches on Steam for both games.

"Monster Hunter Rise (#3 in January, up from #94 in December) and God of War (#5 in January, #146 a month ago) both featured Steam launches during January 2022, which drove their respective gains," said Piscatella.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the sixth best-selling game in January on the overall charts and came in second on the PlayStation charts. It is now only behind Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War (2018) as the highest earning Sony published title since 1995.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for January 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for January 2022:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for January 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for January 2022:

