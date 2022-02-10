SD Gundam Battle Alliance Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 55 minutes ago

Bandai Namco has announced action RPG SD Gundam Battle Alliance for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Mobile Suits and characters from across Mobile Suit Gundam history take center stage in this all-new action RPG.

Key Features:

A Battle Alliance to Correct a False World – The story takes place in G: Universe, a world where Gundam canon twists and turns in ways no one can predict. To correct this world’s distorted history, the player leads a 3-unit squadron consisting of Mobile Suits and pilots from across Gundam history—a true Battle Alliance. What awaits beyond false history?…

– The story takes place in G: Universe, a world where Gundam canon twists and turns in ways no one can predict. To correct this world’s distorted history, the player leads a 3-unit squadron consisting of Mobile Suits and pilots from across Gundam history—a true Battle Alliance. What awaits beyond false history?… Combo Action with Stunning Visuals and Dynamic Animation – Indulge in a wide array of Mobile Suit weaponry to crush many foes with! Control Mobile Suits portrayed with realistic weathering that showcases them as weapons of war as they tear across the battlefield with dynamic animations.

– Indulge in a wide array of Mobile Suit weaponry to crush many foes with! Control Mobile Suits portrayed with realistic weathering that showcases them as weapons of war as they tear across the battlefield with dynamic animations. Strange Phenomena known as Breaks are Twisting Legendary Moments from Gundam history, and You’re in Charge to Fix Them – Experience Gundam history’s most famous scenes as you develop new Mobile Suits to add to your arsenal. Gather Capital and expansion parts to transform your favorite machine into the ultimate Mobile Suit.

– Experience Gundam history’s most famous scenes as you develop new Mobile Suits to add to your arsenal. Gather Capital and expansion parts to transform your favorite machine into the ultimate Mobile Suit. Tackle Missions with Friends in Multiplayer – Launch into battle with two partners to back you up. In multiplayer, you can play through the game with up to two other players in a three-person team. Enjoy this new SD Gundam action RPG solo, or with friends.

