Pokemon Legends: Arceus Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 30, 2022.

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection debuted in third place.

Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to second place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped from third to fourth place. For Honor is up two spots to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 For Honor Call of Duty: Black Ops III Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Cities: Skylines Spider-Man NBA 2K22

