Days Done Director Wanted to Create an Uncharted Based on a Young Sully

Days Gone director Jeff Ross speaking with Scared Symbols+ revealed that after Sony did not greenlight a sequel to Days Gone, the team had started to think about what other Sony IPs it could work on.

This included Uncharted, which Ross says the idea would have been to focus on a young Sully in the 1970s.

"Victor Sullivan at the age of 25 in a very stylised world where… it would be around 1976 it think is where we figured out his age might be," said Ross via VideoGamesChronicle.

"He busted out of the Navy for reasons, and I thought seeing him young and trying to figure out his way in this world going from trying to be a soldier or you know a military man to now I’m just out on the streets and I’m gonna become a hustler."

Ross added, "A young sexy Victor Sullivan, to me, would have been like Sean Connery.

He did say the Joker and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood films portrayal of the 1970's would have influenced the idea. "That’s what I wanted to do without leaning into the cheesy parts of the 70s," said Ross.

The Days Gone director previously stated he also pitched an open-world Resistance game to PlayStation once it was clear they had no interest in a sequel to Days Gone.

"The pitch I was making was, open-world Resistance would be fucking rad," he said at the time. "There were all of these open-world loops that we figured out... it almost wrote itself with Resistance.

"There were so many aspects of that property that lent itself to open-world gameplay. But they weren’t interested in that either. I don’t know how well it sold. They were interested in almost anything other than Days Gone 2."

It was confirmed in June 2021 that Bend Studio was working on a new open-world IP.

"New IP is incredibly important to us. New IP is the lifeblood of gaming," said the head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst at the time. "But, new IP is just one aspect of our strategy. Ultimately, I want PlayStation Studios to be fiercely daring, to take risks."

