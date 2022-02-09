Days Done Director Wanted to Create an Uncharted Based on a Young Sully - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 408 Views
Days Gone director Jeff Ross speaking with Scared Symbols+ revealed that after Sony did not greenlight a sequel to Days Gone, the team had started to think about what other Sony IPs it could work on.
This included Uncharted, which Ross says the idea would have been to focus on a young Sully in the 1970s.
"Victor Sullivan at the age of 25 in a very stylised world where… it would be around 1976 it think is where we figured out his age might be," said Ross via VideoGamesChronicle.
"He busted out of the Navy for reasons, and I thought seeing him young and trying to figure out his way in this world going from trying to be a soldier or you know a military man to now I’m just out on the streets and I’m gonna become a hustler."
Ross added, "A young sexy Victor Sullivan, to me, would have been like Sean Connery.
He did say the Joker and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood films portrayal of the 1970's would have influenced the idea. "That’s what I wanted to do without leaning into the cheesy parts of the 70s," said Ross.
The Days Gone director previously stated he also pitched an open-world Resistance game to PlayStation once it was clear they had no interest in a sequel to Days Gone.
"The pitch I was making was, open-world Resistance would be fucking rad," he said at the time. "There were all of these open-world loops that we figured out... it almost wrote itself with Resistance.
"There were so many aspects of that property that lent itself to open-world gameplay. But they weren’t interested in that either. I don’t know how well it sold. They were interested in almost anything other than Days Gone 2."
It was confirmed in June 2021 that Bend Studio was working on a new open-world IP.
"New IP is incredibly important to us. New IP is the lifeblood of gaming," said the head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst at the time. "But, new IP is just one aspect of our strategy. Ultimately, I want PlayStation Studios to be fiercely daring, to take risks."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So I'm guessing this was more than just an idea, but was actually in development. Because Jason Schreier, a reliable insider, said that Sony Bend and Naughty Dog were co-developing a new Uncharted game after Sony turned down Days Gone 2, and before Bend asked to be taken off of Uncharted to work on their new IP. If this Young Sully game is what they were working on, it begs the question, did the game get cancelled after Bend asked to be removed from the project, or did Naughty Dog find a different studio to co-develop it with?
When did that rumor changed from remake to sequel/prequel?
I do remember talk of an Uncharted 1 remake at some point, but that was a different studio entirely I thought, the unnamed Sony San Diego team that is now assisting Naughty Dog with a The Last of Us remake instead, after the Uncharted 1 remake got cancelled I'm guessing.
But the Sony Bend/Naughty Dog game was different game entirely afaik. From the Schreier article:
"This fixation on teams that churn out hits is creating unrest across Sony's portfolio of game studios. Oregon-based Sony Bend, best known for the 2019 open-world action game Days Gone, tried unsuccessfully to pitch a sequel that year (2019), according to people familiar with the proposal. Although the first game had been profitable, its development had been lengthy and critical reception was mixed, so a Days Gone 2 wasn’t seen as a viable option.
Instead, one team at the studio was assigned to help Naughty Dog with a multiplayer game (presumably The Last of Us factions, the standalone multiplayer game for The Last of Us 2), while a second group was assigned to work on a new Uncharted game with supervision from Naughty Dog. Some staff, including top leads, were unhappy with this arrangement and left. Bend's developers feared they might be absorbed into Naughty Dog, and the studio’s leadership asked to be taken off the Uncharted project. They got their wish last month and are now working on a new game of their own that will be part of a brand new franchise."
This article contradict others, since it wasn`t Sony that disregarded the sequel to Days Gone, it was the studio management themselves.
About Young Sullivan that have been something UC fans have speculated/requested as the next UC game.
I thought Day's Gone was a good game and very underrated....that said I don't want them making an Uncharted game. I think an Uncharted game starring Sully is a great idea, but I don't think Bend Studios has the talent to make it as great as the other Uncharted games. I haven't played the Vita games, so its possible I would change my opinion if I played those.
Highly recommend sacred symbols to anyone interested in a PlayStation or gaming podcast in general.
May want to fix the typo in the article's title.
Interesting concept but I doubt Naughty Dog would've agreed to let their IP be handled by another studio.
Well Sony Bend already developed Golden Abyss...