Pokémon Legends: Arceus Beats Dying Light 2 to Top the UK Charts - Sales

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending February 5, 2022. Sales for the game fell 72 percent in its second week. This compares to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that had a 61 percent drop.

Dying Light 2 debuted in second place with sales just below Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It should be noted the game likely had a strong digital ratio and digital sales aren't included in this chart. It did well in its opening week on Steam.

The PlayStation 5 version of Dying Light 2 accounted for 54 percent of sales in the UK at retail, followed by the Xbox version at 27 percent, and the PlayStation 4 version at 19 percent.

Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 sales increased 263 percent due to retail promotions with the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The game came in 15th place on the charts.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection after debuting in fifth last week saw sales fall 70 percent and drop down to 21st place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Dying Light 2 - NEW FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Mario Party Superstars The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Vanguard

