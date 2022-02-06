Michael Pachter: Sony 'Vastly Overpaid' for Bungie - News

/ 1,117 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment last week announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion.

Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary," as well as a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter in an interview with Yahoo! Finance discussed the acquisition and compared it to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and Take-Two's acquisition of Zynga. He said that Sony "vastly overpaid" for Bungie.

"The Activision deal and the Zynga deal were both done below those stock's recent highs," said Pachter. "So Activision had traded over 100, and the deal was at 95. Back in October, it was over 100. Zynga had traded over 11, I believe, and the deal was done at 986.

"So you know, they didn't really overpay, either of the acquirers. Bungie went for $4 million per developer. And most deals are between $250,000 and a million. I've seen deals as close, you know, as high as $2 million per developer. This is crazy talk.

"And just to compare and contrast, EA bought Respawn about three or four years ago for $700 million with 400 developers. And those guys generate $700 million a year in revenue. Bungie does about $200 million in revenue. So I think Sony vastly overpaid.

"I think this was a statement that we're not going to let Microsoft get ahead of us, so we'll just buy something out of desperation. It's not really a deal that makes a whole lot of sense to me. The others do."

There was a rumor that came out following Sony's acquisition of Bungie that Microsoft and Bungie had on and off talks for a possible acquisition for a couple of years. However, discussions stalled in 2020 due to Bungie wanting around $2 billion and to retain its independence. That asking price was too high for Microsoft at the time. $2 billion is a decent amount lower than the $3.6 billion Sony ended up paying

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles