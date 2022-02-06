Michael Pachter: Sony 'Vastly Overpaid' for Bungie - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,117 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment last week announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion.
Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary," as well as a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter in an interview with Yahoo! Finance discussed the acquisition and compared it to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and Take-Two's acquisition of Zynga. He said that Sony "vastly overpaid" for Bungie.
"The Activision deal and the Zynga deal were both done below those stock's recent highs," said Pachter. "So Activision had traded over 100, and the deal was at 95. Back in October, it was over 100. Zynga had traded over 11, I believe, and the deal was done at 986.
"So you know, they didn't really overpay, either of the acquirers. Bungie went for $4 million per developer. And most deals are between $250,000 and a million. I've seen deals as close, you know, as high as $2 million per developer. This is crazy talk.
"And just to compare and contrast, EA bought Respawn about three or four years ago for $700 million with 400 developers. And those guys generate $700 million a year in revenue. Bungie does about $200 million in revenue. So I think Sony vastly overpaid.
"I think this was a statement that we're not going to let Microsoft get ahead of us, so we'll just buy something out of desperation. It's not really a deal that makes a whole lot of sense to me. The others do."
There was a rumor that came out following Sony's acquisition of Bungie that Microsoft and Bungie had on and off talks for a possible acquisition for a couple of years. However, discussions stalled in 2020 due to Bungie wanting around $2 billion and to retain its independence. That asking price was too high for Microsoft at the time. $2 billion is a decent amount lower than the $3.6 billion Sony ended up paying
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Multiple problems with that.
1) About 1/3 of that went toward bonuses toward the staff making them want to stay there.
2) We and he have no clue what they have cooking so there is also the mystery variable
3) It's Pachter.
This is completely standard operating procedure when one company acquires another, particularly a privately held company, to prevent immediate talent loss and preserve the continuity of the purchase. The terms of these types of deals just usually aren’t made public. Sony made the terms public to help market the deal and score PR cookies with a largely ignorant games press.
We know that bungie is ending support of Destiny 2 in 2023 and that they have another project currently in the works to replace it. We also know that Sony and Bungie have committed to releasing that project on all platforms, including competitors consoles. That would mean that if these deal was just about Bungie’s output, then Pachter would be completely correct in his analysis.
Attack the message, not the messenger.
None of these points really address the point Pachter was making head on. In saying that Bungie, in a vacuum, will not ever be able to justify the cost of this purchase, he is correct. Sony is gambling that Bungie will be able to share expertise that will help other PlayStation live service games achieve transcendent success. Given the number of good quality games that still turn into commercial failures, it is not at all an exaggeration to suggest this was a high risk move.
Why are some people thinking that having 1/3 going toward bonus needs to be stated like it makes a difference? At the end, Sony has to pay it. It is PART of the acquisition cost, no matter how you spin it lol
The industry in general thinks that they overpaid it and you do not need an economic master to do the math, while Patcher is a bit late to the party as always, don't make this sounds like he is not right, because he is... Not because he is good, but because this is so obvious.
Does it mean that it is a bad acquisition? Not at all, this is a good one and they are addressing multiple threats with this acquisition. Also there is another AAA in dev. from Bungie. But this only, does not justify the price and this is very likely a grab to make sure someone else would not grab them as Bungie was open to be acquired (which is most likely why they overpaid for it).
Yeah, since GlassDoor suggests Microsoft pays the best in the industry, probably all the people at all the teams Microsoft has purchased in recent years are now paid better than before Microsoft purchased them. But those extra millions (billions?) aren't included in the advertised price that Microsoft paid.
GlassDoor suggests that Microsoft is the best paying in the industry, has a reputation of letting teams have meaningful impact on the projects they're working on, and is earning a reputation that when they buy a developer they give them extra time to finish projects (Psychonauts 2 delay, etc.). So Microsoft don't need to overpay to keep staff.
Whereas buying Bungie they own very little IP, so there's nothing left if the staff leave. That's why you need to overpay to buy Bungie. That's a reason to overpay IF buying Bungie, but it's not a reason TO buy Bungie. Microsoft was also negotiating to buy Bungie, but reportedly backed out when the price went above $2 billion.
I think Pachter is vaslty overpaid
It’s already been stated this deal was in the works for months. Yet once again patcher is echoing the standard done in response to Activision rumor. I don’t understand how this guy is taken seriously in the industry.
This does not diminish his point. It almost certainly was in response to the Zenimax deal, and once Sony got wind that Microsoft was negotiating with ABK, negotiations with Bungie were likely expedited
Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Pachter is absolutely correct on this one. Half as much as the Zenimax deal, but only two IPs (Marathon and Destiny) and only one or two development teams? And Bungie gets to keep nearly full independence? No way this is anything other than Sony overpaying, IMO.
Michael Patcher is not the analyst we asked for, but the one we need. Controversy happens that divide us, then he opens his month and we are all unified against him and his silliness. Without Patcher, we would remain divided. With Patcher, we can put aside the hate.
About half of the posts on this article come from Scrapeking. Really trying to stretch that 2 cents you spent huh.
Sony got a great deal Confirmed!.
Microsoft paid only about twice that amount for Zenimax, despite getting a bunch of development teams, and decades of important IPs. And GlassDoor suggests Microsoft pays so much better than the rest of the industry, and with Microsoft apparently giving teams meaningful feedback into the projects they work on, and Microsoft seemingly giving teams ample time to do it right (they immediately delayed a bunch of projects after purchasing developers so that they could get them right, such as Psychonauts 2), that Microsoft likely doesn't need to give incentives to keep the developers on the teams they're buying like Sony is with Destiny.
They didn't pay to acquire them, that extra money is getting pumped directly into bungie so they keep their staff and expand beyond. Sony wanted Bungie's staff in this case and not their ip.
Also for Bungie’s experience in live-service games since Sony is working on 10 of them.
I still don't get why Sony is betting so much in live-services, when most of them end up abandoned way before their time, and Sony's single player effords earned them so much praise and sales last gen.
I imagine it’s the same reason Sony is releasing their games on PC. The cost of their games are getting absolutely insane. So it’s another way to bring in recurring revenue to offset the cost of their single player games we love them for.
Because they can have 9 of them fail, if one of them turns into the next fortnite then sony will have secured a decade + long money printing machine
Even that's a big "if". For every Fortnite or Apex Legends, there are dozens of failed attempts from other companies. It's more than possible that all 10 will fail. The fact that Sony wants more live-service games, but Bungie's focus is on expanding into non-gaming media, is not encouraging eiher.
And yet, Bungie's priority from the purchase is to invest in non-gaming media. I'm not sure Sony and Bungie want the same things from this acquisition, which is potentially problematic when it comes to it working out for both sides.
That's not contrary to Sony's goals at all. Bungie agreed because sony has the movie and tv resources and sony will be the ones making it and getting the revenue. THe multimedia is not to the detriment of bungie's games the same way an uncharted movie or last of us tv show are not coming at the expense of the games. In fact the rumor is that the new twisted metal is being made to coincide precisely with the TV show.
Yes/no. Bungie's non-exclusive to Sony. It sounds like Sony will need to negotiate to get Bungie's expertise in live-service games shared with other teams, and negotiate for game distribution deals, and negotiate for movie and TV show distribution deals. The level of independence Bungie has retained makes no sense if Sony is ponying up $3.6 billion dollars.
Keeping the Bungie staff is critical as Bungie owns very little in the way of IP. But that's a reason to overpay IF you buy Bungie, it's not itself a reason TO buy Bungie.
Now I can rest easy knowing Sony made a bargain.
Why is it so important to you that Sony got a bargain that you will "rest easy" now?
And even a broken clock is right twice a day. Pachter is absolutely correct on this one. Microsoft had been negotiating to buy Bungie, but backed off when the price tag started to exceed $2 billion. And I don't blame them, $3.6 for a developer with a single product, and a single legacy IP (Marathon) and only $200 million in revenue (far less than that in profit) is way too much, IMO. I don't care what they're cooking up in the background. Lots of the developers Microsoft purchased are cooking things up in the background too, but we don't know if those are the next Apex Legends or the next Hyper Scape so that's an intangible.
You're letting your dislike of Pachter blind you, if you think him saying one thing means the other is obviously true. That's illogical. No one is right all the time, and no one is wrong all the time.
It certainly seems like it, based on the fact that it’s Bungie and all they have is Destiny, and that Bungie is basically remaining third party.
But if they leverage Bungie’s live service skills into meaningful backbone for other live service games, the move could easily pay off. So really, who knows, it’s too early to tell. It’ll be years before anyone can tell.
Also, people need to stop chopping up the 3.6B and acting like the payout portion of that doesn’t count as part of the purchase. If you have to pay out over a billion dollars to Bungie shareholders so that they don’t leave, then that’s part of the purchase price.
It's hard to know how well they'll be able to leverage Bungie's tech and experience, when Bungie A) has demanded and received a massive level of independence, and B) Bungie wants to take the money from the purchase and expand into non-gaming media anyway.
So...Sony made the best deal of the year confirmed?
Nothing against the guy, but many of his big claims just went "reversal".
It's almost like magic, Patcher say "right" will be the thing... then "left" becomes a thing.
Even a broken clock is right twice a day. I think Pachter is correct on this one. For what it's worth, Microsoft feels the same way, they reportedly backed out of negotiations when the price went above $2 billion.
Investments are far more about the future than the now.
Some people 'overpaid' for Tesla or AMD shares years and years ago. Now they're filthy rich.
This just looks like an investment to me. I mean if they don't make exclusives for Playstation and Bungie has a record of generating billions, maybe just making money in the long run is the goal.
MS is arguably in the same business. It's hard to imagine some of their IPs staying exclusive to Xbox.
For years I actually argued MLB The Show would get sold because it just doesn't do well enough on PlayStation alone. I was only partially correct. It's now on various platforms and Sony kept it.
Yeah, I think you've mostly nailed it. If Sony owns them, but doesn't control them, it is truly just an investment. Though Bungie doesn't make billions. They're currently bringing in about $200 million a year in revenue (far less in profit).
Maybe, maybe not, bungie has revenue of up to 500 million per year. It could take 10 years to get the money back, but who knows how popular their next games could be.
The same could be said for activision, 69 bilion will take a long time to recover, especially if their games go free on gamepass, so profits wont be as good as they are now.
Bungie's revenue is currently only $200 million a year, apparently, and has been in that range for a while apparently. And that's revenue, not profit, so even at $500 million a year it would take more than 10 years to get the money back probably.
The difference is that Zenimax, and Activision Blizzard, had decades upon decades of IP under their belts, and new IPs in the works (at least with Zenimax). Bungie has one current IP (Destiny), one legacy IP (Marathon), and one project in the work (which may or may not be a new IP).
But Zenimax cost only about twice what Bungie's cost is.
If Bungie helps 1 or 2 of Sony’s other studios to make another game on the caliber of success as Destiny, Bungie will pay itself off several times over.
That's not a sure thing. Despite how successful Destiny 2 is, Bungie's revenues are only $200 million a year (and their profits far less than that).
If bungie does not play a large bordering on decisive role in the development of future PlayStation live service titles, then he is 100% correct, regardless of how inflammatory the headline is. The fact that Sony is unwilling or unable to push some degree of content exclusivity for future bungie output puts even more pressure on Sony’s other live service ventures to succeed.
Sony is betting an enormous amount of capital that Bungie’s developer talent is simply better than the rest of the industry. And it might be. But they had better deliver the goods.
And yet, Bungie's stated intention is to take the money from the purchase and use it for a massive investment in non-gaming media. So it doesn't seem like helping Sony with live-service games is Bungie's priority. That's part of why it's really hard to see this as a win for Sony. No wonder Microsoft backed out of the negotiations when Bungie's asking price went above $2 billion.
This deal, although not the smartest one financially for Sony as it has been mentioned, it does keep a well know developer creating content for them even if they out games on Xbox. Had they've gone with Ms the next Destiny would never appear in a PS systems at all.
I think he's right about this, though what happened behind the curtains of this deal we may not know for a long time. If this deal was in the works for a while, maybe the Activision purchase forced Sony's hand with the fears that they might be acquired by someone else.