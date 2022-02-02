Rainbow Six Extraction Debuts in 5th on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has shot up to first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 16, 2022. The top 10 this week is very different from last week.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction debuted in fifth place in its launch week.

Spider-Man took second place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in third place, while Monster Hunter Rise came in fourth place. NBA 2K22 took sixth place and For Honor seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Spider-Man Red Dead Redemption 2 Monster Hunter Rise Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - NEW NBA 2K22 For Honor Sid Meier's Civilization VI Star Wars Battlefront II Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

