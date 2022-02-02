Rainbow Six Extraction Enters the Australian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has shot up to first place on the Australian charts in a week with a top 10 that is very different from the previous week, according to IGEA for the week ending January 23, 2022.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction debuted in third place in its launch week.

Another Rockstar Games title, Red Dead Redemption 2, took second place. Spider-Man was in fourth place, while Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum 'N' Fun took fifth place. Monster Hunter Rise came in sixth place and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege was in seventh.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - NEW Spider-Man Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum 'N' Fun Monster Hunter Rise Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Uno NBA 2K22 Red Dead Redemption

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

