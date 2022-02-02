Pokemon Legends Arceus Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts, Uncharted Collection Debuts in 3rd - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pokemon Legends Arceus has debuted in first place Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the fourth week of 2022.

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection is the one other new title in the new top 10. It debuted in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to second, while FIFA 22 is down from third to fourth place. Mario Party Superstars fell three spots to fifth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three multiplatform games, and one PlayStation 5 game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 4, 2022: Pokemon Legends Arceus - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection - NEW FIFA 22 Mario Party Superstars Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Minecraft Ring Fit Adventure Just Dance 2022 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

