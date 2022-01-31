By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Jim Ryan Confirms PlayStation Isn't Done With Acquisitions Following Bungie Deal

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,430 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion. Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" and will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan speaking with the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring in an interview revealed PlayStation is not done with acquisitions following the Bungie Deal.

Ryan said "We should expect more" when it comes to more PlayStation acquisition in the future.

Dring did reveal that Sony has been in talks with Bungie for about five or six months and it isn't a reaction to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard or Take-Two's acquisition of Zynga.

The goal for Sony's acquisition of Bungie is to help grow its own abilities to release live-service, multiplatform games. Bungie will also be able to "strengthen its technical capabilities and the prospect of taking its games to movies/TV," according to Dring.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


thevideogameninja (3 hours ago)

Hard not to believe that it isn't in some ways a reaction to Microsoft's news but I digress.

Wonder what other studios Sony has it's eyes set on. I imagine there will be a greater Japanese presence than Microsoft. Perhaps we could seem some studio acquisitions of Square, Capcom, Konami, From, etc...

All I know is that we are in the beginning stages of an all out videogame console race. And what has always been the greatest predictor of who will come out on top (other than price and availability?)?

Exclusives!

-GAMES MATTER NINJA APPROVED-

  • +2
Imaginedvl thevideogameninja (3 hours ago)

I actually believe it is a reaction to it. I mean, they payed 3.6B for ... one IP, maybe another AAA in dev.. I think they did that to secure at least one good FPS before Microsoft grab them all and to try to have some leverage into keeping COD multiplatform (which will probably not happen anyway)

  • 0
trunkswd Imaginedvl (3 hours ago)

Technically Bungie has other IPs besides Destiny. They just haven't been used in over 20 years.

  • +7
Imaginedvl trunkswd (3 hours ago)

You are absolutely right :)
I meant active IP that would justify the cost, it is true that they have other IP but I would believe that it does not really matter that much in the final cost of the acquisition.

  • +5
trunkswd Imaginedvl (3 hours ago)

It is possible Sony has seen the new IP Bungie is working on and is excited for it. So that is why they paid as much they did.

  • +6
Imaginedvl trunkswd (2 hours ago)

That's what I believe, while still a bit too high, the 3.6B would make a bit more sense. Also, if Microsoft was lurking around, the 3.6B was probably for a premium to outbid them too.

  • +1
trunkswd thevideogameninja (3 hours ago)

Square Enix makes the most sense to be considering how many of their games are already PS exclusives.

  • +18
Imaginedvl trunkswd (3 hours ago)

That^
I'm expecting this to happen, Bungie is nowhere to be the next big move from Sony. I think SE is going to be the one (and frankly, while not close to AB, it will be something similar to Bethesda), Sony needs to make this happen

  • +5
Pemalite Imaginedvl (3 hours ago)

No one can hesitate in this industry... Needs to happen sooner rather than later, otherwise someone else will swoop in.

  • +4
Manlytears trunkswd (3 hours ago)

Also put Capcom on the line, they realy feel like a good purchase for Playstation.

  • +4
Paatar thevideogameninja (3 hours ago)

Acquisitions don’t happen overnight. The announcement might’ve been a reaction, but acquisitions take years of negotiations. .

  • +1
Random_Matt (2 hours ago)

Reaction? Discussions going on for a few months. Learn to read.

  • +1
Mr Puggsly Random_Matt (40 minutes ago)

Yeah, because Activision is the only purchase MS has made.

  • -1
aTokenYeti (3 hours ago)

Market cap of publishers that Sony could theoretically afford, keeping in mind that an acquisition would have to be done at well above share price:

Ubisoft: $7 billion
Square Enix: $6 billion
Capcom: $5 billion
SegaSammy: $3 billion

Borderline but still maybe feasible;

Take-Two: $20 billion (this will go up after their new member with Zynga is complete)
Bandai Namco: $15 billion
Embracer: $10 billion

Probably not possible:
EA: $37 billion
Steam: ??? (Also likely not for sale)
Epic: $60 billion

  • +1
trunkswd aTokenYeti (2 hours ago)

If Bungie sold for $3.6B / Zynga at $12.7B / Acti Blizzard for $68.7B I can see all of those companies being sold for far above their market cap. ZeniMax was $7.5B and they were a private company. I could see the selling price of all those companies at like 50% or more above their market cap.

  • 0
aTokenYeti trunkswd (2 hours ago)

Between 40%-50% above share price seems to be customary, for what it’s worth. So a Square Enix with a market cap of $6 billion would probably sell for around $9 billion

  • 0
trunkswd aTokenYeti (2 hours ago)

Sony could afford it. But that would severely deplete their cash. Maybe if Square Enix sold off its western studios they would be more affordable.

  • 0
aTokenYeti trunkswd (2 hours ago)

Indeed. How interesting would it be if Square sold its western studios and Microsoft stepped in and picked them up

  • 0
Qwark aTokenYeti (2 hours ago)

Square is probably the one they should really want to own or have a partnership with. Because that way they make sure they will have the typical JRPG's. They should secure that both Monster Hunter and Persona 6 will release on PlayStation though, even just as a port. I don't really see Microsoft buying Square, though it would do massive damage to PlayStation.

  • 0
The Fury (1 hour ago)

Why do people keep asking this question? What are they going to say really? "Nah, we're done."

  • 0
Moseskyle83 (2 hours ago)

This is a question I would love someone to answer especially the ones who say Sony should buy square Enix… like why? Why waste billions on a company that isn’t gonna make any difference to Microsoft or the gamers on Xbox as does Xbox gamers really care for final fantasy that much. I been trying to find sales figures for final fantasy gamwes on Xbox n to be fair that ain’t really much to talk about even tomb raider with a year exclusive sold more on playstation so am confused .

  • 0
Qwark Moseskyle83 (1 hour ago)

Nintendo could also buy Square, they also make games like Dragon Quest, Octopath etc.

  • 0
method114 (2 hours ago)

Ubisoft seems like the next obvious target for either MS or Sony. They have a lot of great IPs and good devs they just need some imagination and ability to learn to change it up.

  • 0
trunkswd method114 (2 hours ago)

Thing about Ubisoft is in the past they have wanted to remain independent. I can't remember who it was, but someone tried a hostile takeover of Ubisoft and Ubisoft had to stop it.

  • 0
V-r0cK trunkswd (2 hours ago)

It was Activision lol Imagine if Activision owned them then MS bought them? loll

  • 0
trunkswd V-r0cK (2 hours ago)

That would be insane. Ubisoft I would expect be the last major publisher to sell.

  • 0
V-r0cK trunkswd (2 hours ago)

Yea they'll definitely be one of the last. Their whole fight with Activision was so that they stay independent, so it'd be hypocritical if they allowed MS or Sony to buy them. But then again times change lol

  • 0
shikamaru317 trunkswd (2 hours ago)

It was Vivendi, Vivendi attempted a hostile takeover by buying up Ubi shares in large amounts, but Ubisoft leadership managed to rally enough 3rd party investors to combine with their own shares to insure that Vivendi couldn't achieve 50% or more control, and Vivendi gave up and sold their shares finally.

  • +1
SegaHeart (2 hours ago)

Sony has alot of money aswell :)

  • 0
800_LilTwin (2 hours ago)

I'm definitely leaning on Sony buying Square Enix, they been making so many PS exclusive game deals.

  • 0
Bristow9091 (3 hours ago)

Interesting choice to buy... not sure whether they'd be worth the price, but then I have no idea how profitable Destiny is or can be either. Meh, at least they have a dedicated FPS developer under them now... they should get them working in a Resistance reboot or something!

  • 0
kazuyamishima (1 hour ago)

Impossible, experts on this site said Sony has no games and no money.

  • -1
Hynad kazuyamishima (1 hour ago)

Who said Sony has no games and no money, pray tell?

  • +3
yvanjean kazuyamishima (55 minutes ago)

I think you're confused I don't think anyone said Sony has no games (maybe just FPS) and all that was said about money is that Sony doesn't have the money to make a 68 Billion $ acquisition.

  • +1
