Jim Ryan Confirms PlayStation Isn't Done With Acquisitions Following Bungie Deal - News

/ 1,430 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion. Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" and will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan speaking with the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring in an interview revealed PlayStation is not done with acquisitions following the Bungie Deal.

Ryan said "We should expect more" when it comes to more PlayStation acquisition in the future.

Dring did reveal that Sony has been in talks with Bungie for about five or six months and it isn't a reaction to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard or Take-Two's acquisition of Zynga.

The goal for Sony's acquisition of Bungie is to help grow its own abilities to release live-service, multiplatform games. Bungie will also be able to "strengthen its technical capabilities and the prospect of taking its games to movies/TV," according to Dring.

The motivation behind Sony's acquisition of Bungie is to help boost their own abilities to make live-service, multiplatform games. equally, Sony unlocks the potential to Bungie to strengthen its technical capabilities and the prospect of taking its games to movies/TV — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 31, 2022

And Jim Ryan told me 'We should expect more' when it comes to further PlayStation acquisitions — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 31, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles