Jim Ryan Confirms PlayStation Isn't Done With Acquisitions Following Bungie Deal

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion. Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" and will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."
Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan speaking with the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring in an interview revealed PlayStation is not done with acquisitions following the Bungie Deal.
Ryan said "We should expect more" when it comes to more PlayStation acquisition in the future.
Dring did reveal that Sony has been in talks with Bungie for about five or six months and it isn't a reaction to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard or Take-Two's acquisition of Zynga.
The goal for Sony's acquisition of Bungie is to help grow its own abilities to release live-service, multiplatform games. Bungie will also be able to "strengthen its technical capabilities and the prospect of taking its games to movies/TV," according to Dring.
Hard not to believe that it isn't in some ways a reaction to Microsoft's news but I digress.
Wonder what other studios Sony has it's eyes set on. I imagine there will be a greater Japanese presence than Microsoft. Perhaps we could seem some studio acquisitions of Square, Capcom, Konami, From, etc...
All I know is that we are in the beginning stages of an all out videogame console race. And what has always been the greatest predictor of who will come out on top (other than price and availability?)?
Exclusives!
I actually believe it is a reaction to it. I mean, they payed 3.6B for ... one IP, maybe another AAA in dev.. I think they did that to secure at least one good FPS before Microsoft grab them all and to try to have some leverage into keeping COD multiplatform (which will probably not happen anyway)
Technically Bungie has other IPs besides Destiny. They just haven't been used in over 20 years.
You are absolutely right :)
I meant active IP that would justify the cost, it is true that they have other IP but I would believe that it does not really matter that much in the final cost of the acquisition.
It is possible Sony has seen the new IP Bungie is working on and is excited for it. So that is why they paid as much they did.
That's what I believe, while still a bit too high, the 3.6B would make a bit more sense. Also, if Microsoft was lurking around, the 3.6B was probably for a premium to outbid them too.
Square Enix makes the most sense to be considering how many of their games are already PS exclusives.
That^
I'm expecting this to happen, Bungie is nowhere to be the next big move from Sony. I think SE is going to be the one (and frankly, while not close to AB, it will be something similar to Bethesda), Sony needs to make this happen
No one can hesitate in this industry... Needs to happen sooner rather than later, otherwise someone else will swoop in.
Also put Capcom on the line, they realy feel like a good purchase for Playstation.
Acquisitions don’t happen overnight. The announcement might’ve been a reaction, but acquisitions take years of negotiations. .
Reaction? Discussions going on for a few months. Learn to read.
Market cap of publishers that Sony could theoretically afford, keeping in mind that an acquisition would have to be done at well above share price:
Ubisoft: $7 billion
Square Enix: $6 billion
Capcom: $5 billion
SegaSammy: $3 billion
Borderline but still maybe feasible;
Take-Two: $20 billion (this will go up after their new member with Zynga is complete)
Bandai Namco: $15 billion
Embracer: $10 billion
Probably not possible:
EA: $37 billion
Steam: ??? (Also likely not for sale)
Epic: $60 billion
If Bungie sold for $3.6B / Zynga at $12.7B / Acti Blizzard for $68.7B I can see all of those companies being sold for far above their market cap. ZeniMax was $7.5B and they were a private company. I could see the selling price of all those companies at like 50% or more above their market cap.
Between 40%-50% above share price seems to be customary, for what it’s worth. So a Square Enix with a market cap of $6 billion would probably sell for around $9 billion
Sony could afford it. But that would severely deplete their cash. Maybe if Square Enix sold off its western studios they would be more affordable.
Indeed. How interesting would it be if Square sold its western studios and Microsoft stepped in and picked them up
Square is probably the one they should really want to own or have a partnership with. Because that way they make sure they will have the typical JRPG's. They should secure that both Monster Hunter and Persona 6 will release on PlayStation though, even just as a port. I don't really see Microsoft buying Square, though it would do massive damage to PlayStation.
Why do people keep asking this question? What are they going to say really? "Nah, we're done."
This is a question I would love someone to answer especially the ones who say Sony should buy square Enix… like why? Why waste billions on a company that isn’t gonna make any difference to Microsoft or the gamers on Xbox as does Xbox gamers really care for final fantasy that much. I been trying to find sales figures for final fantasy gamwes on Xbox n to be fair that ain’t really much to talk about even tomb raider with a year exclusive sold more on playstation so am confused .
Nintendo could also buy Square, they also make games like Dragon Quest, Octopath etc.
Ubisoft seems like the next obvious target for either MS or Sony. They have a lot of great IPs and good devs they just need some imagination and ability to learn to change it up.
It was Vivendi, Vivendi attempted a hostile takeover by buying up Ubi shares in large amounts, but Ubisoft leadership managed to rally enough 3rd party investors to combine with their own shares to insure that Vivendi couldn't achieve 50% or more control, and Vivendi gave up and sold their shares finally.
I'm definitely leaning on Sony buying Square Enix, they been making so many PS exclusive game deals.
Interesting choice to buy... not sure whether they'd be worth the price, but then I have no idea how profitable Destiny is or can be either. Meh, at least they have a dedicated FPS developer under them now... they should get them working in a Resistance reboot or something!
Impossible, experts on this site said Sony has no games and no money.
I think you're confused I don't think anyone said Sony has no games (maybe just FPS) and all that was said about money is that Sony doesn't have the money to make a 68 Billion $ acquisition.
Not sure if its a smart move, this will only give MS more room to acquire more studios
I expect Sony and Microsoft to keep growing its first-party lineup of studios. Same with Tencent and Embracer. Nintendo on the otherhand, who knows what they will do.
Well if people were praying that the US government was going to stop MS from buying studios, these moves basically give them a free pass.
At this rate nintendo will be the endgame for both Sony and Microsoft acquisitions :V
But since the question is in the air, I think marvelous and level 5 would be good to add to the house of mario
Sega would also be a good choice if no one snatches them up soon
(All hypothetically speaking)
You say that as if those acquisitions were reactionary moves from one side to the other.
You think its not?
Get the console war blinders off for a minute.
Those deals are months in the making. Talks and agreements for this kind of business moves aren’t made over night. So, no. I don’t think this is reactionary to MS’s acquisition of Activision. Same way Insomniac wasn’t.
Who said its a straight reaction to the Activision purchase, this could be their reaction to the Bethesda deal a year ago. Would make perfect sense and perfect timing.
Sony can't just sit there and do nothing. MS is going to continue to acquire studios regardless of this deal.
Aslong as Sony do it, it will get the government off MSs case. Thats the issue.
And? It's not just Sony acquiring studios.
Not saying they are. Just expect more from others with little US gov involvement.