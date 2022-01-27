Metroid Prime 4 Dev Retro Studios is Hiring Engineers - News

Metroid Prime 4 developer Retro Studios via Twitter has announced two job openings for a Tools Engineer and Technology Engineer are available.

"We are looking for a Tools Engineer and a Technology Engineer to join us on our journey to develop Metroid Prime 4!" reads the tweet from Retro Studios.

Retro Studios has 10 job openings on the Nintendo careers page for the studio.

Metroid Prime 4 was first announced in 2017 and development on the game was restarted in 2019 by Retro Studios. After three years nothing has been heard on the game. The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch.

We are looking for a 𝗧𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿 and a 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿 to join us on our journey to develop Metroid Prime 4!#GameJobs #GameDev #GameDevJobshttps://t.co/NWVPLGvVVc pic.twitter.com/Kz7pGFEDDZ — Retro Studios (@RetroStudios) January 27, 2022

