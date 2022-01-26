Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts for Another Week - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained in first place Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 2nd week of 2022.

Mario Party Superstars and FIFA 22trade places and are in second and third, respectively. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remained in fourth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to fifth place.

There are a total of eight Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and two multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 2, 2022: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Party Superstars FIFA 22 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Animal Crossing: New Horizons New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Super Mario Party

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

