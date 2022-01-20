Mario Party Superstars Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Mario Party Superstars (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 22,108 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 16, 2022.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) is in second place with sales of 19,129 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in third place with sales of 18,505 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 17,684 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 12,986 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 11,948 units. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 10,895 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 94,523 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 14,453 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,267 units, the 3DS sold 489 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 17 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 22,108 (793,683) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 19,129 (2,454,455) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 18,505 (4,713,464) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 17,684 (4,373,799) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,986 (2,475,523) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 11,948 (7,149,014) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 10,895 (223,428) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10,064 (3,044,438) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9,864 (2,570,479) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 6,845 (906,012)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 48,824 (993,807) Switch – 29,131 (17,867,356) Switch Lite – 16,568 (4,497,478) PlayStation 5 – 12,996 (1,090,990) Xbox Series S – 1,848 (57,446) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,457 (204,152) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 489 (1,180,714) Xbox Series X – 419 (74,265) PlayStation 4 – 17 (7,819,277)

