NBA 2K22 Tops New Zealand Charts

NBA 2K22 is up two spots to take first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 9, 2022.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond re-entered the top 10 in second place, while God of War (2018) takes third place. The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild takes fourth place and Far Cry 6 is in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K22 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond God of War (2018) The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Far Cry 6 Just Dance 2022 Gran Turismo Sport Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22

