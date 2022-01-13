Rumor: Metroid Prime Remaster to Release in the 2nd Half of 2022 - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

There was a rumor going around last year that Nintendo plans to re-release Metroid Prime for the Nintendo Switch, separate from a Trilogy release. This would be to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the game, which originally released for the GameCube in November 2002.

Nintendo leaker NateTheHate in a video posted to YouTube has stated Nintendo has a plan release a remaster of the original Metroid Prime in the second half of 2022. Just like the original rumor this would be in celebration of the 20th anniversary.

Nintendo's 2022 lineup is looking pretty strong already with the big releases including Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Splatoon 3, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

