Rumor: Metroid Prime Remaster to Release in the 2nd Half of 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 442 Views
There was a rumor going around last year that Nintendo plans to re-release Metroid Prime for the Nintendo Switch, separate from a Trilogy release. This would be to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the game, which originally released for the GameCube in November 2002.
Nintendo leaker NateTheHate in a video posted to YouTube has stated Nintendo has a plan release a remaster of the original Metroid Prime in the second half of 2022. Just like the original rumor this would be in celebration of the 20th anniversary.
Nintendo's 2022 lineup is looking pretty strong already with the big releases including Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Splatoon 3, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I feel like Nintendo has sat on these in waiting for close to a release for Metroid Prime 3
While this will be a day 1 buy for me either way, I'm a bit surprised if they don't release the whole trilogy. I also own both versions and prefer the trilogy's Wii controls to the Gamecube original release so I wonder how it will play in comparison to those versions. It will still be a great experience either way and could have its own upgrades to speak of. If Nintendo wants to remaster games I'm also open for a Super Metroid remake in the Dread engine. Keep the Metroid coming!
I really hope they don't plan to charge $60 for just the original Metroid Prime. I love the game (I still have my GameCube copy and the SteelBook of the Trilogy for my Wii), but $60 for just the original would be outrageous in my opinion.
Why is that? It is a full game no? Outragous... That's a bit dramatic I think. I get that you would not pay for it 60$ if you already own it, but if not, this is like any new games... Full of content.
Sorry that we don't agree on this, but $60 for just a remaster of one game is in my opinion outrageous. Key words, my opinion. Now if this was a from the ground up remake of Metroid Prime, fine I'd see a $60 price tag as more reasonable.
Also considering how many remaster/remake collections we still get that include multiple games and cost $60 (and in some cases $40), this again seem outrageous to me if it was just Metroid Prime Remasted for $60. Just my opinion, nothing more.
That depends on what kind of "remaster" it is. If they had to rebuild it, like the Shadows of the Colossus remaster, it's really a remake and likely took a full team the same amount of time as a new game. If it's an upscale of the original game with an HD texture mod, that didn't cost nearly as much and should be cheaper.
I can agree with that, a complete rebuild on the level of Shadow of the Colossus could justify a full $60 price tag. Although to be fair, I think Shadow of the Colossus on PS4 cost $40 at launch. Regardless, if Metroid Prime got a full remake treatment I could see myself paying full retail for it (or $50 at Walmart).
I assume it's a full remake, and not just a remaster. Though no doubt even if it were/is just a remaster Nintendo would still charge $60. I really wish they just did the HD trilogy though, but of course Nintendo isn't going to give us a HD update to a trilogy which already came out in trilogy form over a decade ago, they're gonna split it up and charge us three full priced games. ugh.
I doubt I'll buy this split up Prime stuff. I'd buy the trilogy but I'll just wait for Prime 4 rather than plopping down full price for each game of the trilogy.
Yeah this is what I'm afraid Nintendo is going to do, split the games up and release them individually at $60 a pop. They know most will buy them regardless of price, so why not right? I really hate that this happens, but I'm definitely not paying $60 for each game.