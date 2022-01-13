Mario Party Superstars Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Mario Party Superstars (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 45,874 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending January 9, 2022.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) is in second place with sales of 41,354 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 32,232 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 32,195 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 22,110 units. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 20,747 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 20,634 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 148,690 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 10,677 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 263 units, the 3DS sold 609 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 15 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 45,874 (771,575) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 41,354 (2,435,326) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 32,232 (4,356,115) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 32,195 (4,694,959) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 22,110 (2,462,537) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 20,747 (212,533) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 20,634 (7,137,066) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 18,069 (2,560,615) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 17,875 (3,034,374) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 10,510 (899,167)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 79,217 (944,983) Switch – 40,251 (17,838,225) Switch Lite – 29,222 (4,480,910) PlayStation 5 – 8,815 (1,077,994) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,862 (202,695) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 609 (1,180,225) Xbox Series X – 185 (73,846) Xbox Series S – 78 (55,598) PlayStation 4 – 15 (7,819,260)

