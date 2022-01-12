PlayStation Store's Most Downloaded Games of 2021 Revealed - Sales

/ 312 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for the entire year of 2021.

NBA 2K21 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 22 topped the European charts. Call of Duty: Vanguard was the second most downloaded game on both charts. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales came in third on the US and Canada charts, while FIFA 21 came in third on the European charts.

Grand Theft Auto V was also the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 22 topped the European charts. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the second most downloaded game on the US and Canada chart, while Grand Theft Auto V took second on the European chart. Minecraft was the third most downloaded game on both charts.

Beat Saber was the most downloaded PlayStation VR game in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Job Simulator and Superhot VR came in second and third on both charts.

Fortnite was the most downloaded free-to-play game. Call of Duty: Warzone came in second in the US and Canada, while Rocket League came in second on the European charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 21 4 Madden NFL 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 5 Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042 6 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Among Us 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Kena: Bridge of Spirits 8 MLB The Show 21 FAR CRY 6 9 Resident Evil Village It Takes Two 10 Far Cry 6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 11 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla F1 2021 12 FIFA 22 Resident Evil Village 13 Among Us NBA 2K22 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 15 NBA 2K21 Next Generation Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 16 It Takes Two TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 17 FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 18 DEATHLOOP Diablo II: Resurrected 19 Returnal DEATHLOOP 20 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Mortal Kombat 11

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V 3 Minecraft Minecraft 4 NBA 2K22 FIFA 21 5 Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 6 Madden NFL 22 The Crew 2 7 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition 9 MLB The Show 21 Call of Duty: Vanguard 10 Mortal Kombat 11 The Forest 11 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 12 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gran Turismo Sport 13 FIFA 22 ARK: Survival Evolved 14 THE FOREST Need for Speed Heat 15 Need for Speed Heat NBA 2K21 16 UFC 4 Gang Beasts 17 ARK: Survival Evolved TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 18 Gang Beasts eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE 19 Rust Console Edition Among Us 20 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 GORN Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 6 Creed Rise to Glory The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 7 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series GORN 8 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY 9 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 10 The Walking Dead Onslaught ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 3 Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone 4 Splitgate eFootball 2022 5 Apex Legends Genshin Impact 6 Genshin Impact Apex Legends 7 Destiny 2 eFootball PES 2021 LITE 8 Rec Room Brawlhalla 9 Brawlhalla Destiny 2 10 Rogue Company Splitgate

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles