Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races up two spots to take first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 52nd week of 2021.

Mario Party Superstars remained in second place, while FIFA 22 drops two spots to third place. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remained in fourth place and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe shoots up from 10th to fifth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 52, 2021: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Party Superstars FIFA 22 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft Super Mario Party Just Dance 2022

