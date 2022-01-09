PS5 DualSense Nova Pink and Starlight Blue Colors Now Available for Pre-order on Amazon UK - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment last month announced PlayStation 5 console covers and new PS5 DualSense wireless controller colors would be releasing this month. The PS5 console covers will be available in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple, while the PS5 DualSense wireless controller colors will be in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

The Nova Pink and Starlight Blue DualSense controllers are now available for pre-orders on Amazon UK, which are set to release on January 14. The Galactic Purple controller will only be available on the PlayStation Direct site when it releases in February.

The Cosmic Red and Midnight Black controllers have been available.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

