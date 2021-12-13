PS5 Console Covers and New DualSense Controller Colors are Coming Soon - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will release PlayStation 5 console covers and new PS5 DualSense wireless controller colors in January 2022.

The PS5 console covers will be available in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple, while the PS5 DualSense wireless controller colors will be in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

Read details on the PS5 console covers and DualSense colors:

The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PlayStation 5 console covers will become available starting in January 2022 at participating retailers in the following locations: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines.

The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PlayStation 5 console covers will also launch in these locations during the first half of 2022.

We plan to launch the PlayStation 5 console covers in additional territories during the year, and we’ll announce those details as they become available.

The exact launch dates for both the new DualSense wireless controller colors and the new PlayStation 5 console covers in select regions may vary by location, so be sure to check your local retailer for availability.

Check out images of the PS5 console covers and DualSense colors below:

