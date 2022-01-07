Switch Dominates the Japanese Charts for 2 Week Holiday Period - Sales

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 231,275units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending January 2, 2022.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in second place with sales of 206,145 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 104,540 units. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 89,970 units.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 83,491 units. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 78,350 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 78,311 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 393,980 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 72,064 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,159 units, the 3DS sold 670 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 68 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 231,275 (2,393,972) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 206,145 (725,701) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 104,540 (4,323,883) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 89,970 (191,786) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 83,491 (4,662,764) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 78,350 (2,542,546) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 78,311 (7,116,432) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 74,644 (2,440,427) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 46,111 (3,016,499) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 35,411 (4,277,522)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 190,111 (875,765) Switch – 116,919 (17,797,974) Switch Lite – 86,950 (4,451,688) PlayStation 5 – 62,764 (1,069,179) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,300 (200,833) Xbox Series S – 1,688 (55,520) Xbox Series X – 471 (73,661) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 670 (1,179,616) PlayStation 4 – 68 (7,819,245)

