Best Action/Adventure Game of 2021

Action/Adventure is usually one of the most crowded genres for AAA titles in any given year, and 2021 was no exception. Some titles wowed us with a mixture of combat and atmospheric exploration, such as Metroid Dread and indie hit Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Others, like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Hitman 3, were less about exploration and more about letting the player fill a rewarding role, be it of master assassin or Star Lord. But there's only one trophy, and only one game could take it home.

The Shortlist:

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Hitman 3

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Metroid Dread

The Winner:

Metroid Dread

Runner-up: Guardians of the Galaxy

Describing the past few years as a comeback for the Metroid series would be selling things short; this is probably closer to having a deceased body violently tased back to life. The lynchpin of this particular resuscitation has been Metroid Dread, which seamlessly combined the franchise's trademark exploration and progression system with a new element of high stakes tension from the EMMI, the game's new killer robots. And who doesn't love a good killer robot now and then?

