Best Action/Adventure Game of 2021 - ArticlePaul Broussard , posted 4 hours ago / 388 Views
Action/Adventure is usually one of the most crowded genres for AAA titles in any given year, and 2021 was no exception. Some titles wowed us with a mixture of combat and atmospheric exploration, such as Metroid Dread and indie hit Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Others, like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Hitman 3, were less about exploration and more about letting the player fill a rewarding role, be it of master assassin or Star Lord. But there's only one trophy, and only one game could take it home.
The Shortlist:
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Hitman 3
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Metroid Dread
The Winner:
Metroid Dread
Runner-up: Guardians of the Galaxy
Describing the past few years as a comeback for the Metroid series would be selling things short; this is probably closer to having a deceased body violently tased back to life. The lynchpin of this particular resuscitation has been Metroid Dread, which seamlessly combined the franchise's trademark exploration and progression system with a new element of high stakes tension from the EMMI, the game's new killer robots. And who doesn't love a good killer robot now and then?
This is the first of just over 20 Game of the Year Awards this year. Each winner (and indeed the shortlists) was determined by a 50/50 split of staff voting and community voting, which took place over the holiday period.
As in previous years, each game can only be shortlisted for one genre (whichever it performed best in during voting), so the games listed above won't be featuring in any other genre awards.
Additionally, the banner for each article showcases one of the shortlisted games but not necessarily the winner; we mix it up so that the banners don't spoil the result.
That's about it. We hope you enjoy reading the articles!
Even though I figured it wouldn't net the top spot, I'm glad Kena reached the nominee list. Huge applause for any team developing their first game.