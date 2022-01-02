Ready or Not Once Again Tops the Steam Charts, Sea of Thieves Re-Enters Top 10 - Sales

/ 298 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Read or Not remains in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 52, 2021, which ended January 2, 2022.

It Takes Two is up one spot to take second place, while Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach drops down to third place. Project Zomboid re-enters the top 10 in fifth place.

Sea of Thieves is one of two first-party Xbox games in the top 10. It is in sixth place, while Forza Horizon 5 is in eighth place. The Halo Infinite Campaign has dropped out of the top 10.

Ready or Not It Takes Two Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Valve Index VR Kit Project Zomboid Sea of Thieves Red Dead Redemption 2 Forza Horizon 5 Cyberpunk 2077 Rust

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles