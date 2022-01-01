Shin Megami Tensei V Sales Top 800,000 Units - Sales

Atlus in an article posted by Famitsu featuring 60 developers celebrating the New Year revealed Shin Megami Tensei V has sold over 800,000 units on the Nintendo Switch since it released in November.

"In November 2021, Shin Megami Tensei V, which was released worldwide at the same time, made a good start with a cumulative total of over 800,000 copies," reads a message from Atlus translated into English. "Thank you for your support and patronage.

"In 2022, the remastered version of [Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will release] in March, the Nintendo Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim April, and even more surprises.

"We are also preparing an unreleased new work. In addition, the 25th anniversary of Persona, which has been developed since last year, will enter the next new phase. Please look forward to it!"

