Control is Free on the Epic Games Store - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Epic Games announced Remedy Entertainment's action-adventure game, Control, is available for free on the Epic Games Store for 24 hours. The free deal ends on Monday, December 27 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm GMT.

"After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control," reads the description to the game.

"From developer Remedy Entertainment, this supernatural 3rd person action-adventure will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world.

"Control is Jesse Faden’s story and her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Jesse works with other Bureau agents and discovers strange experiments and secrets."

The next free game on the Epic Games Store will be available tomorrow at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm GMT.

