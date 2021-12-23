Switch Dominates the Japanese Charts Once Again - Sales

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 116,657 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 19, 2021.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in second place with sales of 60,555 units. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (NS) is in third place with sales of 33,796 units. Minecraft (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 29,638 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 28,075 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 27,260 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 26,432 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 176,832 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 8,664 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,889 units, the 3DS sold 302 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 61 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 116,657 (2,162,697) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 60,555 (519,556) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 33,796 (103,816) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 29,638 (2,365,783) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 28,075 (4,219,343) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 27,260 (7,038,121) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 26,432 (4,579,273) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 15,913 (2,464,196) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 14,234 (4,242,081) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,903 (2,970,388)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 93,406 (675,654) Switch – 46,372 (17,681,055) Switch Lite – 37,054 (4,364,738) PlayStation 5 – 7,790 (1,005,415) Xbox Series X – 2,282 (73,190) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 874 (191,533) Xbox Series S – 607 (53,832) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 302 (1,178,946) PlayStation 4 – 61 (7,819,177)

