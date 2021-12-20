FIFA 22 Tops the Italian Charts in a Week Dominated by Nintendo Switch - Sales

FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 49, 2021, which ended December 12, 2021. The Nintendo Switch version is in fifth place.

Just Dance 2022 (NS) is up one spot to second place, while Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) dropped from second to third place. Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS) fell from fifth to ninth place.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remained in fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

There are eight Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and two PlayStation 4 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 49, 2021:

FIFA 22 (PS4) Just Dance 2022 (NS) Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS)* Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* FIFA 22 (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Minecraft (NS) Mario Party Superstars (NS)* Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS)* Call of Duty Vanguard (PS4)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

