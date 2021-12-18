Halo Infinite Debuts on the Retail UK Charts, Spider-Man Back in Top 10 - Sales

/ 529 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

FIFA 22 has remained in the top spot UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending December 11, 2021.

The second big Xbox exclusive for the holiday 2021 season, Halo Infinite, debuted in fourth place at retail. Christopher Dring from GamesIndustry did reveal it debuted in third on the combined UK digital and retail charts. Neither of these include Game Pass numbers.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is up one spot to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to third place.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has re-entered the top 10 in ninth place. This is typically coincided with an increase in PS5 stock.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Halo Infinite - NEW Just Dance 2022 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Spider-Man: Miles Morales Pokémon Shining Pearl

Thanks, Ukie.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles