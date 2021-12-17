Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Sales Comparison - November 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

XSX|S Vs. XOne Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 561,308 - XOne

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,308,505 – XSX|S

Total Lead: 1,462,329 - XSX|S

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 9,838,177

Xbox One Total Sales: 8,375,848

November 2021 is the 13th month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox One when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 561,308 units. The Xbox Series X|S has grown its lead in the last 12 months by 1.31 million units. The Xbox Series X|S is currently ahead by 1.46 million units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 9.84 million units in 13 months, while the Xbox One sold 8.38 million units. Month 13 for the Xbox Series X|S is November 2021 and for the Xbox One is November 2014.

The Xbox One did not reach current Xbox Series X|S sales until month 14 when it sold 10.30 million units.

The Xbox One crossed 10 million units sold in month 14, 20 million in month 30, and 30 million in month 48. The Xbox One has sold 50.49 million units to date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

